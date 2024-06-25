Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 291.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,542 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 159,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 129,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 138.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 1,075,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,168. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

