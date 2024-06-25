Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,280,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 239,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.