Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,190,000 after buying an additional 199,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 138,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,628. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

