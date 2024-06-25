Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 1,027,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

