Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,671,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693,230. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

