Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $790.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,291. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $776.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

