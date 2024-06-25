Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.51. 821,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.