Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after buying an additional 299,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $156,455,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after buying an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,395,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

