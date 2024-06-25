Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 38 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,786,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.79. 150,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.