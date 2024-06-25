Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.01

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 102875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genesis Energy by 184.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

