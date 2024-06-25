Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises approximately 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BGS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 633,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,483. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

