Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 605,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,611. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.