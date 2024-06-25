Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

SWKS traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 745,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.