Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

