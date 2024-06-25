Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,708 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 84.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 146,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,029. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

