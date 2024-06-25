Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 12.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 26.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Down 1.4 %

PKX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. 151,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,191. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.