Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. 751,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,843. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

