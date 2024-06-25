GlycoMimetics (GLYC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC):
- 6/23/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – GlycoMimetics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/30/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – GlycoMimetics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/6/2024 – GlycoMimetics was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 109,518,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,982. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.16.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
