GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 5,316,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,820. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.