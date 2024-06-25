GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,263. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

