GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 378 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $21.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,023.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,438. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.