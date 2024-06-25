GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $281,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.80. 6,216,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,206. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

