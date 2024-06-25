GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,581,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,366,492. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

