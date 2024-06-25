GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $573,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

