GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 7,708 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 194,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

