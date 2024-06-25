GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.00. The stock had a trading volume of 715,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,540. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.34 and a 200 day moving average of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

