GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 364,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

