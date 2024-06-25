Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

