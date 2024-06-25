Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 224,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

