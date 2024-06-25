Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 8,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Great Wall Motor Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

