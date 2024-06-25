GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Shares Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

GT Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.83.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

