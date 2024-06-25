Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Up 16.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

