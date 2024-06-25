Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 6,827,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

