Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

