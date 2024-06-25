Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.