HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.08. 174,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $343.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.25 and a 200-day moving average of $315.76.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

