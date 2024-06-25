Head to Head Contrast: iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iPower and ZKH Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iPower alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $88.90 million 0.62 -$11.97 million ($0.17) -10.94 ZKH Group $8.64 billion 0.06 -$43.00 million N/A N/A

iPower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -5.74% -23.68% -8.67% ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares iPower and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.7% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iPower and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

iPower presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.80%. ZKH Group has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 447.56%. Given ZKH Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than iPower.

Summary

ZKH Group beats iPower on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. The company sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through zenhydro.com, simpledeluxe.com, and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.