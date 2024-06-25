Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0788

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $38.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.02189 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07891006 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $64,199,287.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.