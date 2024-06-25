Hobart Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 347,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,503. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.