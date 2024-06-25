Hobart Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 347,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,503. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.