Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 32,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,468. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

