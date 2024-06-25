holoride Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $37,051.19 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.92 or 0.05495149 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,872,583 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,872,583 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00335023 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,226.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

