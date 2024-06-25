Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 126,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.58. 18,886,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,433,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

