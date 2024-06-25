Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

SUSL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

