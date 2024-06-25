ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.70

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 309696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
