ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.70

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 309696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 78.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 130,264 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

