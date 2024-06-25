IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
IES Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ IESC opened at $131.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. IES has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Read More
