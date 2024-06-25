IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

IES Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IESC opened at $131.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. IES has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

