Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $811,283.27, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.