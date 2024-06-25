Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $811,283.27, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Impac Mortgage
