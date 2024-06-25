Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 16,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 233,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.