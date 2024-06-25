Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoCanada alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.07. 33,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,027. The stock has a market capitalization of C$471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.