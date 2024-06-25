Insider Buying: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys 152,639 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 152,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $222,852.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,152,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe bought 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe bought 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NYSE NINE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,865. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the third quarter worth $3,235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

