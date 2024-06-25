Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 11,154 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.83 on Tuesday, reaching $386.76. 3,200,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,833. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.19 and a 200 day moving average of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 727.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CrowdStrike by 462.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.